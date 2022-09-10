Royal Family confirm date and location of The Queen's funeral which will be held on bank holiday

The Royal Family have released details of the state funeral for Her Majesty The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be the first one since wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s was held in 1965, and the first for a sovereign since the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Where and when will The Queen’s funeral be held and will it be a bank holiday?

A bank holiday across the UK for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has been confirmed by King Charles III.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96

A spokesperson for the Royal Family confirmed this evening: “The state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19th September at 1100hrs BST (British Summer Time).”

Will The Queen lie-in-state and what will her final journey look like?

The Royal Family spokesperson confirmed that prior to the state funeral, The Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

Lying-in-state is the tradition in which the body of a deceased official is placed in a state building, either outside or inside a coffin, to allow the public to pay their respects.

File photo dated 9/7/2021 of an aerial view of Westminster Abbey in central London where The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday, September 19. Issue date: Friday September 9, 2022. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Queen's coffin currently rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle, and is scheduled to travel to Edinburgh tomorrow (Sunday, September 11) by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday, September 12.

Then, on the afternoon of Monday, September 12, a procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

King Charles III and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the procession and attend a service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the coffin.

Her Majesty's coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 13 The Queen's coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, arriving at RAF Northolt later that evening.

The coffin will be accompanied on the journey by Anne, Princess Royal.

The Queen's coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where The Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral.

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

During the lying-in-state, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen.