Among the 150 people in attendance at the service at St Matthew’s Church in Carver Street, Sheffield city centre on Sunday, September 11 was Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, Sioned-Mair Richards; Leader of Sheffield Council, Terry Fox and the Master and Mistress Cutler.

Father Grant Naylor said the service was a ‘solumn requiem to the honour of The Queen’ in which the congregation ‘preyed for her soul’ and for ‘peace’.

He said that one of the things that ‘characterised’ the life of The Queen, who was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, was ‘her faith, which she spoke about for the whole of her life’.

Pictures: Caroline Gracey

A picture of The Queen, taken at her coronation in 1953, was placed at the front of the church as the service was carried out and those in attendance paid their respects and reflected on her life.

"There was a very poignant moment when the picture of The Queen in the church was splashed with holy water as a reminder of the dignity of her soul,” said Father Naylor.

Father Naylor said the church was ‘absolutely full to capacity’ adding that it was a ‘very diverse’ congregation comprised of lots of people from ‘different nationalities and races’.

“There were a lot of young people and children who were very engaged,” he added.

A daily service will be held at St Matthew’s at 12.30pm every day between Monday, September 12 and Saturday, September 17 for those wishing to mourn.

The church will also hold its normal mass services at 11am and 6pm on Sunday, September 18; before holding a ‘simple mass’ service at 10am on Monday, September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

Father Naylor said it will be held before the state funeral takes place and is broadcast on the television.

A spokesperson for the Royal Family confirmed the details of the funeral yesterday (Saturday, September 10).

They said: “The state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19th September at 1100hrs BST (British Summer Time)."