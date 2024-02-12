Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Market traders in Sheffield could be hit with a 26.5 per cent hike in service charge costing hundreds of pounds a year.

Sheffield City Council says charges at The Moor Market haven’t increased for 10 years but energy bills and inflation have gone up.

In 2020/21 it says the site cost £1.29m to run, including management, utilities, repairs and insurance. But income from traders was £841,903 creating a deficit of £448,111.

Increasing the service charge 26.5 per cent would strike a balance between covering costs, supporting traders and maintaining stall numbers, the authority says.

If approved, traders with a 3m x 3m unit would see the charge rise to £3,582-a-year - an increase of £756 - from June.

The proposals will be considered by the council's waste and street scene committee on Wednesday, February 14.

Chair, Coun Joe Otten, said: "From the discussions we’ve had with traders we know they are already feeling the impact of increased energy and other price rises in goods and services.

"The council highly values the Moor Market and its important role in providing goods and services at reasonable prices for our residents.

"Since the height of the Covid pandemic, markets are returning to being thriving and vibrant places to shop, eat and socialise and the Moor Market is a good example of this.