Sheffield markets: Huge increase in fees could drive out The Moor Market traders, councillors fear
and live on Freeview channel 276
Market traders in Sheffield could be hit with a 26.5 per cent hike in service charge costing hundreds of pounds a year.
Sheffield City Council says charges at The Moor Market haven’t increased for 10 years but energy bills and inflation have gone up.
In 2020/21 it says the site cost £1.29m to run, including management, utilities, repairs and insurance. But income from traders was £841,903 creating a deficit of £448,111.
Increasing the charge by 26.5 per cent would strike a balance between recovering costs, supporting traders and maintaining stall numbers, the authority says. Occupancy is currently 81 per cent.
If approved, traders with a 3m x 3m unit would see the charge rise to £3,582-a-year - an increase of £756 - from June.
The proposals will be considered by the council's waste and street scene committee on Wednesday, February 14.
Chair, Coun Joe Otten, said: "From the discussions we’ve had with traders we know they are already feeling the impact of increased energy and other price rises in goods and services.
"The council highly values the Moor Market and its important role in providing goods and services at reasonable prices for our residents.
"Since the height of the Covid pandemic, markets are returning to being thriving and vibrant places to shop, eat and socialise and the Moor Market is a good example of this.
"Occupancy rates there are currently nine per cent higher than the national average and we want to see those levels rise. We want to continue to see a sustainable and thriving Moor Market."