Sheffield retro: 17 photos showing Sheffield city centre in the 1950s and 60s, including Fargate and The Moor
The pictures show how much has changed in the decades since, with the Cole Brothers building still at the bottom of Fargate and the Barker's Pool site to which it would move being used as a car park, long before John Lewis arrived in the city.
These classic black and white photos capture Sheffield in its post-war heyday during the 1950s and 60s.
The nostalgic images capture familiar locations including The Moor, Fargate and Barker's Pool as they looked up to 70 years ago.
The Peace Gardens, meanwhile, which had only been named in 1938, look very different to how they do today, with no fountains in sight.
There are some familiar landmarks in this retro gallery, which have been relatively untouched by the passing of time, including the General Post Office at Fitzalan Square, the distinctive Telegraph House building on High Street and the Rutland Arms pub on Brown Street.
The old shops pictured include Woolworth's on Haymarket and Walsh's department store on Fargate.
All the photos featured were taken for the Press Photo Agency and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.