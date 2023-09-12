News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 photos showing Sheffield city centre in the 1950s and 60s, including Fargate and The Moor

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

These classic black and white photos capture Sheffield in its post-war heyday during the 1950s and 60s.

The nostalgic images capture familiar locations including The Moor, Fargate and Barker's Pool as they looked up to 70 years ago.

They show how much has changed in the decades since, with the Cole Brothers building still at the bottom of Fargate and the Barker's Pool site to which it would move being used as a car park, long before John Lewis arrived in the city.

The Peace Gardens, meanwhile, which had only been named in 1938, look very different to how they do today, with no fountains in sight.

There are some familiar landmarks in this retro gallery, which have been relatively untouched by the passing of time, including the General Post Office at Fitzalan Square, the distinctive Telegraph House building on High Street and the Rutland Arms pub on Brown Street.

The old shops pictured include Woolworth's on Haymarket and Walsh's department store on Fargate.

All the photos featured were taken for the Press Photo Agency and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Shoppers at Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, in 1953, showing F.W. Woolworth and Co. Ltd. and True Form Boot Co. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Press Photo Agency

1. Haymarket shoppers in 1953

The Moor, Sheffield, looking towards the junction with Prince Street, in September 1950. A temporary window display belonging to John Atkinson can be seen on the right. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Press Photo Agency

2. The Moor in 1950

Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1952, with premises including the Three Tuns pub and the Kate Saxon gown specialist, with the former Assay Office in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Press Photo Agency

3. Leopold Street in 1952

Moorhead, Sheffield, in 1952, showing the Passenger Transport Enquiry Office, drinking fountain and base of the Crimean Monument in the foreground. In the background, Roberts Brothers Ltd drapers and Jay's Furnishing Stores are visible. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Press Photo Agency

4. Moorhead in 1952

