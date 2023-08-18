It’s now easier than ever to book a luxury holiday for Sheffielders.

A new independent travel agent has opened in Sheffield city centre - offering holidays to world-wide destinations including Canada, the United States, Egypt, Corfu and more.

Craig Goodridge Travel has opened its first retail unit in the city’s bustling Moor Market, on The Moor. The new store has been described as a “significant milestone” for the independent business, which formed in 2017.

To find out more, or to book a free travel consultation, please visit: https://craiggoodridgetravel.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/craiggoodridgetravel.

Craig Goodridge Travel is now open for business for 1:1 travel consultations and ATOL protected holiday bookings at The Moor Market in Sheffield.

Craig Goodridge, a former cabin crew member for 10 years, began his journey as a travel expert with Independent Travel Experts (ITE) in March 2017. After six years of running his business online, Craig made the decision to open Craig Goodridge Travel’s first retail store in the Moor Market last month, on July 29.

The travel agent guarantees personalised holiday experiences tailored to each individual’s needs and wants. All packages come with BTA/ATOL/TTA and 100 per cent financial protection.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with the opening of our retail unit in Sheffield city centre,” said Craig.

“Our goal is not only to expand our brand and customer base but also to diversify the range of travel products we offer. We are committed to providing top-level service and showcasing the excellence of Craig Goodridge Travel.

“Rest assured, all our products come with the Travel Trust Association's 100 per cent financial protection, ensuring peace of mind for our valued customers.”