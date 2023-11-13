Crampton & Moore greet a fresh generation of shoppers at new showroom

A new chapter in the story of one of Sheffield’s longest-established family businesses has begun with the launch of the new Crampton & Moore superstore.

Enthusiastic bargain hunters eager for some opening day bargains had been queueing from 5am outside the new showroom at Waverley, with more than a hundred shoppers joining them by the time the opening ceremony took place.

And they saw founder John Moore, his wife June and son Robert - now the company’s managing director - cut the ribbon and welcome the first customers, with a live jazz band and the outdoor broadcast team from Rotherham Radio adding to the party atmosphere.

The TV, appliance and kitchen company, which was founded in Sheffield 1966, is now firmly established across the north, with stores in Sheffield, Leeds and Harrogate.

The Moore family performed the opening ceremony at the new showroom

Its online presence has made it one of the country’s leading suppliers of televisions and home cinema, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and now kitchens - with clients including Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and 10 Downing Street.

The launch of the company’s new showroom and distribution hub at Poplar Way, Waverley, will establish it even more firmly as one of the retail industry’s most influential and affordable TV and household appliance suppliers.

It was Robert who spotted the potential to develop the company’s strong online presence, helping the company to develop an annual turnover of £16 million by the time it celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016 and double again to £32 million today.

But he at the same time understood the need to maintain Crampton & Moore’s strong position in the more traditional retail market.

“We are still a 100 per cent family-run independent business but our track record has made us a national retail leader and now we have the premises to match that reputation,” he said.

“The size of our new showroom and large warehouse with thousands of products in stock means that customers can usually take away the product they want with no delay or, of course, arrange free delivery at a convenient date and time.

“Our customers can choose to browse online, use click and collect or visit the showroom for expert advice - whatever is convenient.

“We constantly monitor prices so that we’re always competitively priced and we have a price match policy and exclusive deals and offers not available elsewhere.

“We also have a team dedicated for business and trade customers with special trade pricing and stock delivered to meet tight deadlines.

“The location of our new showroom is just minutes from Junction 33 of the M1, so we are in easy reach of clients from South and West Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and beyond.

“Family and customer service remains at the heart of everything we do but after more than half a century we feel we have finally got the store that represents the successful national company we truly are.”