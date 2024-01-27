Sheffield pubs: City lost 3.6 per cent of all pubs and restaurants last year but bosses' 'resilience' praised
Sheffield lost 3.6 per cent of its bars and restaurants last year in the face of increases in energy, food, drink and the National Living Wage.
In the year to October the number of establishments fell from 642 to 619, it is claimed.
But over the same period there was an overall 7.1 per cent growth in sales. The figures are from tradeshow organiser Northern Restaurant & Bar with statistics company CGA by NielsenIQ.
Closures last year include Bill’s restaurant, True North Brew Co, The Big Gun, Balti King, Blue Moon cafe, Blend Kitchen, Cutlers Spice, Amaro Lounge, Meltdown e-sports bar, Make No Bones vegan restaurant, Lisboa Cafe & Patisserie, Vittles Cafe and two-site cafe and bakery business Tigs.
New establishments include Italian cafe and wine bar La Bottega on Leopold Street, Builder’s Brew Lego cafe on East Parade and Proove Pizza’s second branch, in Orchard Square.
Only this week, Katie O’Brien’s Irish bar announced it was moving into a unit on Mappin Street formerly occupied by Revolucion de Cuba which closed earlier this month.
Northern Restaurant & Bar also claims 59 per cent of northern business owners are 'generally optimistic'. And more than four in five northern customers are 'very satisfied' with the quality of food, service, drinks and overall experience, which is a likely contributing factor to the "ongoing resilience in the north".
Siobhan Thompson, event manager for NRB24, said: "Despite shared challenges in the sector, operators in cities like Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, and Newcastle have demonstrated innovation and optimism in the face of issues such as rising utility prices, food inflation, and staffing concerns.
"While challenges persist, it's heartening to witness the industry's adaptability and positivity. The surge in new concepts, site launches, and the enthusiastic influx of customers through the doors offer a much-needed burst of positivity."
Northern Restaurant & Bar is at Manchester Central on March 12-13.