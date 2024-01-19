Planning permission to turn it into flats was granted in September last year.

A popular Victorian pub in the heart of a historic Sheffield district is set for a new life two years after it closed.

Work has started to turn The Hanover on Clarke Street, Broomhall, into flats.

The boozer, which was popular with Sheffield United supporters, closed in early 2022 and sold in April the same year for £212,000.

It was described ‘as a prominent pub in the heart of Broomhall, with two ground floor trading areas, two basement rooms, first floor residential accommodation including two bedrooms and an office’.

Planning permission to turn it into flats was granted in September last year.

The Hanover survived the construction of Hanover Way in 1964, the bypass linking Ecclesall Road with Brook Hill roundabout.

The road divided the historic estate of Broomhall, based around Broom Hall, built in 1498.