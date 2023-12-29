News you can trust since 1887
Karen’s Diner Sheffield: Sadness as ‘world’s rudest restaurant’ set to close

The restaurant is famous for how rude its staff are to customers

By David Walsh
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT
 Comment
After 20 months, and 60,000 roasted customers, the first Karen's Diner in the UK is having to close its doors in Sheffield. 

The ‘world's rudest restaurant’ will close by the end of the year after its lease expired, it has been announced .

The first Karen's Diner, in Sheffield, must close after the lease expired.The first Karen's Diner, in Sheffield, must close after the lease expired.
Based on Suffolk Road near Sheffield Midland railway station, staff make a point of being horrible to customers. It is rated four-star on Tripadvisor and 4.4 out of five on Google.

In recent years ‘Karen’ has evolved as a term to describe aggressively rude, middle-aged women. It originated in the US.

Paul Levin, of Karen’s Diner, made the closure announcement today.

He said: "The Sheffield audiences have been amazing and it's due to their participation that the first Karen's Diner in the UK became a global TikTok sensation."

He added: "The venue has been a Karen breeding ground as many of our top managers started their careers working here as part of the front of house team. All of the entertainment staff will be working within the Group whilst a new location search continues."

The firm is looking for a new site in Sheffield, he added.

