Sheffield jobs: Amazon offers £3,000 sign on bonus in battle for Christmas staff

Amazon is offering a sign on bonus of up to £3,000 as it battles to recruit Christmas staff in Sheffield.

By David Walsh
Monday, 29th November 2021, 1:53 pm

The online giant has also bumped up night shift pay by £3 to £15.11-an-hour until December 25.

Read More

Read More
Seven day bus strike by Stagecoach is on confirms union

The ‘sortation operative’ jobs are with an agency and based at Amazon’s warehouse at Victory Park, Upwell Street, near Forgemasters in Brightside.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Worker at an Amazon warehouse.

WHY IS AMAZON OFFERING A SIGN ON BONUS?

The bonus comes as Sheffield’s growing number of logistics firms battle for staff.

TRANSPORT NEWS: Public transport to get worse before it gets better

Last month, Clipper said it needed 500 for peak season, which includes Black Friday in November, Christmas and January when items are returned.

WHO ELSE IS OFFERING WAREHOUSE JOBS?

TRANSPORT NEWS: All day bus lanes plan could ban parking on two major Sheffield roads

The firm runs warehouses in Sheffield for fashion retailers PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo.

BUSINESS NEWS: ZOO Digital moves headquarters in boost for tech hub

Amazon recruits are employed by partner agency, Adecco, to carry out a ‘temporary work assignment’, an advert says.

BUSINESS NEWS: Sheffield exporter opnes £500,000 Dutch base to beat Brexit

On Friday, activists blocked access to an Amazon warehouse in Doncaster demanding better working conditions, clear environmental commitments and for the company to pay its fair share of tax.

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please.

AmazonSheffieldClipper