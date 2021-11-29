The online giant has also bumped up night shift pay by £3 to £15.11-an-hour until December 25.

The ‘sortation operative’ jobs are with an agency and based at Amazon’s warehouse at Victory Park, Upwell Street, near Forgemasters in Brightside.

WHY IS AMAZON OFFERING A SIGN ON BONUS?

The bonus comes as Sheffield’s growing number of logistics firms battle for staff.

Last month, Clipper said it needed 500 for peak season, which includes Black Friday in November, Christmas and January when items are returned.

WHO ELSE IS OFFERING WAREHOUSE JOBS?

The firm runs warehouses in Sheffield for fashion retailers PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo.

Amazon recruits are employed by partner agency, Adecco, to carry out a ‘temporary work assignment’, an advert says.

On Friday, activists blocked access to an Amazon warehouse in Doncaster demanding better working conditions, clear environmental commitments and for the company to pay its fair share of tax.