Sheffield jobs: Amazon offers £3,000 sign on bonus in battle for Christmas staff
Amazon is offering a sign on bonus of up to £3,000 as it battles to recruit Christmas staff in Sheffield.
The online giant has also bumped up night shift pay by £3 to £15.11-an-hour until December 25.
The ‘sortation operative’ jobs are with an agency and based at Amazon’s warehouse at Victory Park, Upwell Street, near Forgemasters in Brightside.
WHY IS AMAZON OFFERING A SIGN ON BONUS?
The bonus comes as Sheffield’s growing number of logistics firms battle for staff.
TRANSPORT NEWS: Public transport to get worse before it gets better
Last month, Clipper said it needed 500 for peak season, which includes Black Friday in November, Christmas and January when items are returned.
WHO ELSE IS OFFERING WAREHOUSE JOBS?
The firm runs warehouses in Sheffield for fashion retailers PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo.
BUSINESS NEWS: ZOO Digital moves headquarters in boost for tech hub
Amazon recruits are employed by partner agency, Adecco, to carry out a ‘temporary work assignment’, an advert says.
BUSINESS NEWS: Sheffield exporter opnes £500,000 Dutch base to beat Brexit
On Friday, activists blocked access to an Amazon warehouse in Doncaster demanding better working conditions, clear environmental commitments and for the company to pay its fair share of tax.