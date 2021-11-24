The company says it offered drivers and engineers a 4.5 per cent pay rise, but the union says workers in some parts of the country had received offers of up to 10 .5 per cent.

Unite said over 560 workers, at the Stagecoach depots in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham, voted ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of a strike over pay.

Stagecoach says the strike, from Sunday November 28 until Saturday December 4 means it will be unable to run any of its services in Sheffield during that period.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sheffield Stagecoach bus strike is set to start on Sunday

Phil Medlicott, Managing Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said the firm was ‘extremely sorry’ that the action being taken by Unite meant services would not be running during the strike.

He said: “We know that our employees deserve a good pay rise and we have left no stone unturned in our attempts to reach a settlement with Unite by offering employees an increase to the hourly pay rate of 4.5 per cent.

“Despite the positive and flexible approach we have taken in talks with the union, it’s very disappointing that this has progressed to strike action which is in nobody’s interests.

“We remain open to continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to call off this unnecessary action which will cause untold inconvenience to local communities and will hit the pockets of our employees and their families.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Low pay is the scourge of the bus industry right across this country. Stagecoach made profits touching £60m last year and has £875m in the bank. Yet it cannot make a decent offer to its staff.

“Unite is pledged to fight for the jobs, pay and conditions of our members so we will be relentless in the campaign to ensure that our members at Stagecoach, in South Yorkshire, get a fair deal.”