Clipper has vacancies at the giant site it runs for fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing in Tinsley and one nearby it runs for clothing company boohoo and others.

Jobs include warehouse staff and lorry drivers, but are said to be ‘across the board’. Some are also permanent.

Peak season includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, Christmas and January, when items are returned.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

500 jobs have been announced at Clipper, which runs the PrettyLittleThing warehouse in Tinsley

Sheffield is home to several large logistics organisations, many of which will also be seeking seasonal staff.

A Clipper spokeswoman said they aimed to offer the best pay, benefits, flexibility, training and career prospects.

She added: “We are an incredibly flexible employer. We work with charities, ex-offenders, ex-military, retirees, full-time mums who can negotiate their hours.

Clipper founder Steve Parkin. Steve Parkin, Clipper Logistics Group, Gelderd Road, Leeds..12th September 2013.

“We practise what we preach, this is not a box ticking exercise.”

Brexit, Covid and tax changes have led to a 100,000-strong shortage of lorry drivers. Brexit and Covid are also blamed for a shortage of Europeans who would take warehouse jobs.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reassured people there will be a ‘good amount’ of products on shelves this Christmas.

The Clipper spokeswoman echoed retailers in urging people to ‘shop early’.

In June, The Star revealed Clipper has signed a lease for a giant warehouse on Europa Way, Tinsley, where it planned to employ more than 200.

A spokesman said they were unable to name clients. But it is understood fast fashion giant Boohoo took space in the huge building, which has room for 24,000 pallets.