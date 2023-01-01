Sheffield is a city on the move - as the cranes on the skyline and planning applications show - here are some projects to look out for in 2023.

Heart of the City II construction work will continue all the way through 2023 with several key projects set to complete. They include the Bethel Chapel, a food hall and an office block within ‘Block H’ based around Cambridge Street. All three should have been finished in 2022 but have hit delays which have had a knock-on effect on the Leah’s Yard little mesters' workshops.

So far, upmarket hotel Radisson Blue on Pinstone Street is still set to complete towards the end of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moorfoot could be converted into flats next year. The enormous office block is underused by city council staff following the pandemic and officials have come up with a plan to convert it into apartments. In October, top councillor Mazher Iqbal said they had already been working on it for a year and would be advertising for a development partner in 2023.

Several building projects along Cambridge Street are now due to complete in 2023 after delays including the Bethel Chapel, a food hall and an office block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s going to happen and very, very quickly.”Meanwhile, the council will pick a company to redevelop the former John Lewis department store early in 2023. Developer interest plunged after the Barker’s Pool building was controversially listed in the summer. But there were four still in the game in November, officials said. A winner is expected to be announced in March, although the date has already been pushed back twice.

Work has started on 368 flats at the new £300m West Bar Square development in Sheffield city centre. Drivers on Corporation Street can see two concrete cores - the first of half a dozen buildings - rising from the ground. It is a welcome site after more than a decade on the drawing board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a lighter note, a long disused building on a popular Sheffield street could come back to life as a trendy food hall in 2023. Revolution Bars Group wants to transform the vacant Gothic style Sunday School building at 605 Ecclesall Road, last used in 2011. It would include a restaurant, bar and local business hub with space for retail and work meetings as well as outdoor seating.

Formerly a collection of small industrial workshops, Leah's Yard on Cambridge Street will be given a new look with the development, providing space for local retailers and workspace for local craftsmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artists' impression of the West Bar Square development project.

The Moorfoot building in Sheffield is set to be converted into flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning firm in the race to buy and redevelop the former John Lewis building is due to be announced in March.