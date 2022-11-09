Bowmer + Kirkland is putting up two blocks of 18 and 14 storeys on the West Bar plot off Corporation Street. The firm will also spend a year and a half building eight-storey offices. They are the first phase of developer Urbo's £300m West Bar Scheme. The first tower crane has been installed and a second will be erected in mid-November, the firm says.

Bowmer + Kirkland also built The Moor Market and the New Era Square 'Chinatown'. Regional director, Steve Chambers, said: “We are all very excited to be constructing this major development in Sheffield.

“We have built some of the city’s most recognisable buildings over the years and we are delighted to continue our relationship with the city and look forward to delivering this regenerative scheme for our client.”

The firm says a new system for the cranes cuts CO2 emissions by up to 40 per cent.

