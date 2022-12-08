Sheffield’s latest all-day food hall planned for Ecclesall Road following success of Kommune

A hospitality business is planning to create a new food hall on the bustling Ecclesall Road following the success of Kommune, Cutlery Works and Sheffield Plate.

If given a green light by Sheffield Council. Revolution Bars Group will transform the vacant Gothic style Sunday School building at 605 Ecclesall Road into the new venture – called Founders & Co.

The company already has a similar venue in Swansea.

Ecclesall Road’s offer would include a restaurant, bar and local business hub with space for retail and work meetings as well as outdoor seating.

There would also be bench-style seating inside and the toilets would be unisex.

Plans consist of ‘light touch’ alterations to the building and an extension including a new mezzanine floor level.

In their planning application, Axis Architecture, on behalf of Revolution Bars Group, said: “It focuses on the model of other food halls like Kommune but on a smaller scale to create an all-day social dining experience including collaboration with local businesses to create an enterprise hub with ancillary retail and business workspace.”

The building was last used by the University of Sheffield for the Traditional Heritage Museum but this closed in 2011, it was stated in the application.

The company said the site now suffered from littering, loitering and anti-social behaviour, and bringing it back into use could put an end to this.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RLWV9KNYG5Z00.

