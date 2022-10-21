Moorfoot is set to become hundreds of apartments, according to Coun Mazher Iqbal. He hopes to advertise for a development partner early in 2023, he added.

Owned by Sheffield City Council, and with room for thousands of staff, it remains under-capacity following the rise of hybrid working in the pandemic.

The Moorfoot building

The authority has an ambition for 20,000 more residents in the city centre to bring back 'vitality'.

Coun Iqbal said: “It’s going to happen and very, very quickly. It’s a huge opportunity.”

The council has been working with Homes England on the scheme for a year, he added. The flats would be a mix of tenures, including social housing. The project also includes opening up the route between Moorfoot and London Road which runs through the building, Coun Iqbal said.

Labour councillor Mazher Iqbal

A Sheffield City Council spokeswoman said the plan had not yet received official approval.

The Star revealed the scheme in March. At the time, Coun Iqbal said he was mindful of the council’s net zero target by 2030, adding: “I wouldn’t want to see it knocked down.”

Moorfoot was built in 1981 and occupied for years by the Manpower Services Commission and then the civil service. City council staff moved in when they left in 2011.

The 250,000 sq ft building could become 300 flats at 833 sq ft each, or 400 one-bed studios at 625 sq ft each.

