While some schools, shops and cafes closed due to record temperatures, most firms soldiered on and taking steps to ensure workers were safe.

On The Star Business Editor David Walsh's LinkedIn page, Graham Royle, CEO at GRI Group, wrote: “Business as usual across my group. Offices all have air con and factories are ventilated and quite used to working in a warmer environment.

“Plenty of bottled water ordered for teams in factories and offices, and cooler, casual clothing allowed.”

Businesswoman Demi Lambton, aged 27, who was soaking up the rays in a parched Endcliffe Park, said the sun had health benefits if taken in moderation.

Ahead of Tuesday’s record-breaking temperatures, Mr Royle said he had expected that day to be ‘more challenging’.

Joanna Dawson, a corporate solicitor, said: “I’ve given my team the option of coming in and finishing a bit early or working from home. Most have chosen the latter, particularly due to the added complication of schools taking the decision to close early.”

Patrick Abel, mergers and acquisitions adviser, said: “In the office - lovely and cool. About to ‘brave it’ to walk for a sarnie.”

LM1 said: “Business as usual - The office is open, ice lollies welcome!”

Coach Adam Copley said: “Business as usual, it's called British summer.”

Demi Lambton, owner of Cosmedica skincare clinic, said she had planned to stay out for ‘two hours tops’ and used SPF 130 but the sun on Monday was ‘no worse than going abroad on holiday’.

“The sun is great for health benefits, including vitamin D, but do it in moderation. I use SPF 130 on my face. It doesn’t just protect against the sun’s rays, it protects against skin cancer.”