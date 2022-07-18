Demi Lambton, aged 27, who was soaking up the rays in a parched Endcliffe Park, said the sun had health benefits if taken in moderation.

But the park, and nearby Ecclesall Road, were quiet because people had been ‘scared’ by an amber warning of extreme heat, with temperatures up to 36C on Monday and 39C Tuesday.

Friend Annie Ashcroft, a trainer at Trib3 gym on Ecclesall Road, said Monday evening bookings had plunged from 35 per session to just one as people stayed away.

Demi, owner of Cosmedica skincare clinic, said she planned to stay out for ‘two hours tops’ but the sun on Monday was ‘no worse than going abroad on holiday’.

She added: “Some people, especially those with anxiety, will have called in sick and will be at home with their curtains shut because they are scared. Endcliffe Park is normally heaving in good weather but today it’s quiet.

“The sun is great for health benefits, including vitamin D, but do it in moderation. I use SPF 130 on my face. It doesn’t just protect against the sun’s rays, it protects against skin cancer.

“It’s a common misconception that you won’t tan as much with a higher SPF. The best, deepest tan is the one you get without going red, because you are not getting burnt.”

Schools, shops and cafes are closed and rail operators have warned passengers against travel due to heat warnings.