The popular mall said stores had air conditioning and there was good air circulation, plenty of places to buy cold drinks and ice creams and seating inside and out, ‘so there is no need for anybody to feel dehydrated’.
Read More
Centre manager Lee Greenwood added: “As ever, the comfort and safety of our visitors is always a top priority and we are confident that the relative cool of our malls will make a welcome change from the heat of the day.”
Sheffield officially experienced its hottest day ever on Monday July 18 with the temperature soaring to 35.7C.
The new record could be smashed on Tuesday. The Met Office is forecasting 39C at 3pm - and 27C at 11pm at night.
Schools, shops and cafes have closed and rail passengers have been warned not to travel due to the extreme heat.