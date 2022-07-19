​​The popular mall said stores had air conditioning and there was good air circulation, plenty of places to buy cold drinks and ice creams and seating inside and out, ‘so there is no need for anybody to feel dehydrated’.

Centre manager Lee Greenwood added: “As ever, the comfort and safety of our visitors is always a top priority and we are confident that the relative cool of our malls will make a welcome change from the heat of the day.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre manager Lee Greenwood added: “As ever, the comfort and safety of our visitors is always a top priority and we are confident that the relative cool of our malls will make a welcome change from the heat of the day.”

Sheffield officially experienced its hottest day ever on Monday July 18 with the temperature soaring to 35.7C.

The new record could be smashed on Tuesday. The Met Office is forecasting 39C at 3pm - and 27C at 11pm at night.

The Met Office forecast is for 39C at 3pm in Sheffield.

Schools, shops and cafes have closed and rail passengers have been warned not to travel due to the extreme heat.

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please