A Christmas Market, festive bars, rides, a big wheel and Santa’s Grotto open on Friday, November 18. They are followed by the ‘Big Light Switch On’ two days later on Sunday, November 20.

Traders will be selling gifts, crafts and refreshments from traditional wooden cabins on Fargate, the Peace Gardens and the Moor from 10am to 6pm every day from Friday, November 18 until Christmas Eve.

Two Christmas bars open the same day. The original Alpine Bar, usually at the top of Fargate, has moved to The Moor due to the Container Park recently opening. The Big Wheel will also be on The Moor. A double-decked Alpine Lodge will be in the Peace Gardens. Both will open from 10am–10pm daily until Christmas Eve.

Children’s rides and Santa’s Grotto will be on the edge of the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street. They open 10am-6pm weekdays, 10am-7pm Saturdays and 11am- 6pm on Sundays.

The Light Switch On event will feature illuminations, fun and fireworks across the city centre from 2pm on Sunday, November 20. There will be a dual launch of illuminations at Barkers Pool and Town Hall Square at 6pm.

Activities include street entertainers, choirs, dance, panto and special guests - to be announced - to switch on the lights, with music and entertainment from Heart FM. Fireworks will follow which, Sheffield City Council says, will be visible from Barkers Pool, Pinstone Stree, the Peace Gardens, Fargate, Surrey Street and Cambridge Street.

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills policy committee, said: “Christmas is a time when we come together with family, friends, and colleagues, lifting our spirits and bringing a lot of joy as the winter draws in. It’s also a crucial time of year for independent businesses and our hospitality industry so it’s more important than ever that we support them during this period.

The Alpine Bar and Big Wheel light up on The Moor on Friday November 20.

“We’ve got all the usual festive treats and activities on offer for everyone to enjoy. A little bit of Christmas magic can bring a lot of cheer and I think we all need that right now.”

The Alpine Bar relocates to the top of The Moor after years on Fargate

