A contractor working on the £15m revamp of Fargate said they had been told it would be taken down in the New Year, well before they started the project in March. A Sheffield City Council spokeswoman said there was no confirmed date. But the potentially short trading period is a fresh embarrassment after a string of expensive delays.

The £446,000 attraction - featuring shops, food vendors, a bar and big screen - was supposed to open in July and has since had several start dates including Monday of this week. That was cancelled the day before due to missing paperwork.

Independent firms have moved in and are ready to trade.

The development has also forced traditional Fargate Christmas attractions - the Alpine Bar, big wheel and market stalls - to relocate to The Moor.

But assuming it opens imminently they could have little over two months before having to pack up again.

The revamp of Fargate, which starts early in 2023, will see the pedestrian zone re-paved in long strips to minimise disruption and includes the area where the units stand.

Meanwhile, a Sheffield City Council spokeswoman said they were working with operator Steelyard Kelham to obtain information so the Container Park can open. It is understood to be a fire safety certificate that is needed.

Martin McGrail, of Steelyard Kelham, did not comment when approached by The Star.

It comes after an earlier delay when Yorkshire Water said the development could damage a sewer, leading to the eight shipping containers being shifted a few feet to the right.

The council bought the units with cash from the Get Britain Building Fund. Four of the original six vendors pulled out and were replaced by other local independents.

On Sunday Richard Eyre, director of streetscene and regulations at the council, announced it would not be opening the following day. He said: “Unfortunately, our building control teams are awaiting technical information from the operator. Until the outstanding information is received the container park cannot open. This information is national legislation needed for any building and the operator is legally required to provide it before the attraction can be opened to the public.”

