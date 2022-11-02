It’s not even been Bonfire Night yet, but the Steel City is already putting on its festive cheer with a mere seven weeks to go.

Work crews were out this morning (November 2) to install the popular Alpine bar and market stalls on The Moor.

The popular bar was installed on Fargate last year, with an Alpine lodge in the neighbouring Peace Gardens too, but this year the Alpine bar has moved due to the new Shipping Container attraction opening last month where the bar would normally be.

The Alpine Bar and market stall centre pieces of Sheffield's annual Christmas Market were installed on The Moor today (November 2).

The shipping containers, hosting shops, eateries and a bar, are aimed at breathing new life into Fargate.

A big wheel will be installed on The Moor in the run up to Christmas.

Christmas market cabins will be placed on Fargate, around the Town Hall and Peace Gardens and on The Moor.