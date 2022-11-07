Rotherham Christmas lights switch-on to go ahead as planned in face of rising energy costs
Rotherham Council says its plans to switch on the borough’s Christmas lights will go ahead as planned – despite a hike in the cost of energy.
Several local authorities have had to cut down on festive events amid energy costs and inflation.
In Guilford, although the Christmas lights will be on, no switch-on event is planned due to budget constraints.
Regent Street and Oxford Street lights in London will be on from 3pm to 11pm rather than 24/7, in a bid to limit costs and the carbon impact.
However, in Rotherham no such cuts will be taking place, and the council says planned events are going ahead.
A spokesperson for Rotherham Council said: “Rotherham’s Christmas lights switch-on will be held in Rotherham Town Centre on Saturday 19th November, 3pm to 6pm.
“There will be various activities and lots of free family fun at the annual Lights Switch-on event which will include live music, street entertainment, and gift market before the countdown to the official switch-on.”