News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rotherham Christmas lights switch-on to go ahead as planned in face of rising energy costs

Rotherham Council says its plans to switch on the borough’s Christmas lights will go ahead as planned – despite a hike in the cost of energy.

By Danielle Andrews
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 11:22am

Several local authorities have had to cut down on festive events amid energy costs and inflation.

In Guilford, although the Christmas lights will be on, no switch-on event is planned due to budget constraints.

Regent Street and Oxford Street lights in London will be on from 3pm to 11pm rather than 24/7, in a bid to limit costs and the carbon impact.

Rotherham Council says its plans to switch on the borough's Christmas lights will go ahead as planned - despite a hike in the cost of energy.

Most Popular

However, in Rotherham no such cuts will be taking place, and the council says planned events are going ahead.

A spokesperson for Rotherham Council said: “Rotherham’s Christmas lights switch-on will be held in Rotherham Town Centre on Saturday 19th November, 3pm to 6pm.

“There will be various activities and lots of free family fun at the annual Lights Switch-on event which will include live music, street entertainment, and gift market before the countdown to the official switch-on.”