Pictures show how a massive new steelworks, planned to be built on a derelict site next to the River Don, will look.

The 30,000 square metre landmark is to be built by Sheffield Forgemasters for the manufacture of nuclear components.

Details are outlined in a pre-planning application sent to Sheffield Council, which includes an artist impression of the huge landmark building.

It is to be built on a 16-acre plot at Weedon Street, and Forgemasters say it will form one of the world’s most advanced large machining facilities, to support the Ministry of Defence-owned company’s manufacture for the UK defence programme.

An artist's impression of the new steelworks next to the River Don on Weedon Street. Photo: Sheffield Forgemasters | Sheffield Forgemasters

Work on the site is expected to start late this year, and the the building will cover a space equal to 12 olympic-sized swimming pools and will contain 17 new machines, including some of the largest and most advanced five-axis Vertical Turning Lathes ever produced.

Gareth Barker, chief operating officer at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “The pre-planning application covers an ambitious new project, to create a facility which will deliver some of the world’s most advanced, large-scale machining capabilities.

“Creating this new facility on derelict ground, which was once part of Sheffield’s engineering past, is an amazing investment for the city and for the wider UK, which will create highly-skilled engineering jobs for decades to come.

“The building is set to become an iconic landmark and the sheer scale of the endeavour is actually larger than construction of the UK’s largest open-die forging-line, which is underway on our adjacent Brightside Lane site.”

Wasteland next to Weedon Street | Google

Plans for the new machining facility detail a main building with a circa 272.5 x 110 metre footprint, standing 32 metres tall, located close to the River Don and designed to complement the historic look of the company’s existing buildings.

Adjoining the main construction is a second, proposed 3,500 m2 building, with a state-of-the-art test-house facility and a dedicated training area, to transfer vital skills to the next generation of engineers.

Mr Barker added: “The scope of what we are creating in the centre of Britain’s industrial heartland is truly monumental and will not only de-risk supply for the UK and trilateral AUKUS defence programmes, it will provide some of the most technologically advanced and rewarding working facilities for our employees.”

The machining facility is set to be operational by the end of 2028 and will deliver unmatched levels of speed, accuracy and efficiency for the manufacture of large, highly complex, nuclear-grade components.

All of the new machines are bespoke to Sheffield Forgemasters’ requirements, and are already being designed and built by machine tools specialist, WaldrichSiegen.

Both the company’s new forging line and proposed machine shop will service defence and also commercial work in sectors such as civil nuclear power, creating a new generation of engineers and designers trained to work with Industry 4.0 technologies.