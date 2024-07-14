Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Forgemasters has been hailed as a ‘shining light of UK industry’ during a visit by defence chiefs from the UK and Australia.

The UK’s new Defence Secretary John Healey and Australian defence minister Richard Marles, who is also the country’s deputy prime minister, visited the Government owned steel giant in Sheffield yesterday, Saturday, July 13.

During their tour of the military steel supplier, Mr Healey reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the AUKUS defence project, a partnership between the UK, US and Australia.

The primary goal of the trilateral pact, which involves co-operation on a variety of military technologies, is to help Canberra attain nuclear-powered submarines amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

The submarine programme is expected to generate 7,000 additional British jobs.

At its peak, there will be over 21,000 people working on programmes related to it in the UK supply chain, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Healey said: “Working with allies and partners is fundamental to our security and so it is a pleasure to host my Australian counterpart within my first fortnight as Defence Secretary.

“The UK and Australia are the closest of friends and our work through Aukus is testament to this.

“Sheffield Forgemasters is a shining light of UK industry that helps boost global security and employs skilled staff from the local community.

“This is just one example of how our hugely important partnership with our Australian and American partners can help drive jobs and growth across Britain.”

The visit comes after Sir Keir Starmer spoke to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, with the leaders outlining their commitment to partnership.

The tour at Sheffield Forgemasters followed Mr Marles visiting HMNB Clyde in Scotland to see first-hand how the UK operates its nuclear submarine base.