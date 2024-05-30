Sheffield Forgemasters bomb: Army issues statement about device 'with three fins' following evacuation
The Army has issued a statement after examining a suspected World War Two bomb discovered at Sheffield Forgemasters.
Bomb disposal experts examined the device, which had three fins on one end, after being called to the Brightside steel foundry this morning.
It was discovered by builders excavating foundations for a new multi-million pound machine shop.
They raised the alarm and a huge evacuation operation was launched involving police, ambulance, Network Rail, Forgemasters officials and the army bomb squad.
Some 300 workers were sent home, Brightside Lane was closed causing traffic chaos and trains between Meadowhall and Sheffield were cancelled.
A Forgemasters spokesman said the army X-rayed the ‘bomb’ and found it to be ‘inert’.
A photograph showed the traditional bomb-shaped object lying in the earth, he added.
Following the all clear, excavation works resumed.
