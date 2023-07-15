News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Sheffield development: Photos show how city centre could look in 1 year, including new food halls and shops

Sheffield city centre is undergoing a huge transformation, and these photos show how different it could look in a year’s time.
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

The city centre understandably has its detractors right now but a number of big projects are nearing completion, with not one but three new food halls on the way, along with a fancy hotel, a live music venue, a new riverside park and much more. We’ve put together a gallery showing how areas from Fargate and Castlegate could look in a little over 12 months, and there’s not a shipping container in sight!

The biggest project is the £480 million Heart of the City II regeneration project, which has already seen a new home created for HSBC, with the highly-rated Furnace restaurant opening just next door. Work is well underway at various other sites, including the Cambridge Street Collective, which will boast a huge new foodhall and rooftop bars; Bethel Chapel, which is being turned into a live entertainment venue; and Leah’s Yard, where the collection of historic workshops are being restored to house a mixture of shops, businesses and events.

In addition, work is underway on Fargate, where new flowerbeds are being planted and an events hub created; plans have been approved for a new riverside park on the old Sheffield Castle site, where Castle Market more recently stood; and there are plans to breathe new life into the old John Lewis and Cole Brothers store, with pop-up shops and cafes opening on the ground floor in as little as six months.

James O’Hara, who runs the celebrated city centre cocktail bar Public and is involved in transforming the historic Leah’s Yard workshops, recently tweeted: “Tell ya what, in a year’s time Cambridge Street will be one of the best streets in any city centre in the country. You can hold me to that.”

Adam Murray, owner of the planning consultancy Urbana, shares his sense of optimism, tweeting: “A new city is pending… In a year people will be saying very different things about our city centre than what they have for 30+ years. This will be the place to be.”

And Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt said it was ‘time to talk Sheffield up’.

Take a look at these photos and let us know you think about the future of Sheffield city centre.

How Sheffield could look in a year's time, with work on various developments underway around the city centre

1. Big changes

How Sheffield could look in a year's time, with work on various developments underway around the city centre Photo: Various

Photo Sales
Located on Cambridge Street, Bethel Chapel will become a live music and entertainment venue, offering more to do for residents and visitors to Sheffield city centre.

2. Bethel Chapel

Located on Cambridge Street, Bethel Chapel will become a live music and entertainment venue, offering more to do for residents and visitors to Sheffield city centre. Photo: Heart of the City II

Photo Sales
Set to be one of the biggest social hotspots in Sheffield, Cambridge Street Collective will feature a food hall, restaurant space and a rooftop bar. The building will be run by The Milestone Group, who already run the popular Cutlery Works food hall and The Milestone Pub. The group plan to feature some of the best independent food and drink companies at the new development.

3. Cambridge Street Collective

Set to be one of the biggest social hotspots in Sheffield, Cambridge Street Collective will feature a food hall, restaurant space and a rooftop bar. The building will be run by The Milestone Group, who already run the popular Cutlery Works food hall and The Milestone Pub. The group plan to feature some of the best independent food and drink companies at the new development. Photo: Heart of City Development

Photo Sales
How the old Sheffield Castle site in Castlegate is set to look under plans approved in May 2023.

4. Castlegate

How the old Sheffield Castle site in Castlegate is set to look under plans approved in May 2023. Photo: Contributer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SheffieldFargateAdam MurrayWork