Sheffield city centre is undergoing a huge transformation, and these photos show how different it could look in a year’s time.

The city centre understandably has its detractors right now but a number of big projects are nearing completion, with not one but three new food halls on the way, along with a fancy hotel, a live music venue, a new riverside park and much more. We’ve put together a gallery showing how areas from Fargate and Castlegate could look in a little over 12 months, and there’s not a shipping container in sight!

James O’Hara, who runs the celebrated city centre cocktail bar Public and is involved in transforming the historic Leah’s Yard workshops, recently tweeted: “Tell ya what, in a year’s time Cambridge Street will be one of the best streets in any city centre in the country. You can hold me to that.”

Adam Murray, owner of the planning consultancy Urbana, shares his sense of optimism, tweeting: “A new city is pending… In a year people will be saying very different things about our city centre than what they have for 30+ years. This will be the place to be.”

Take a look at these photos and let us know you think about the future of Sheffield city centre.

1 . Big changes How Sheffield could look in a year's time, with work on various developments underway around the city centre Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . Bethel Chapel Located on Cambridge Street, Bethel Chapel will become a live music and entertainment venue, offering more to do for residents and visitors to Sheffield city centre. Photo: Heart of the City II Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge Street Collective Set to be one of the biggest social hotspots in Sheffield, Cambridge Street Collective will feature a food hall, restaurant space and a rooftop bar. The building will be run by The Milestone Group, who already run the popular Cutlery Works food hall and The Milestone Pub. The group plan to feature some of the best independent food and drink companies at the new development. Photo: Heart of City Development Photo Sales

4 . Castlegate How the old Sheffield Castle site in Castlegate is set to look under plans approved in May 2023. Photo: Contributer Photo Sales