Sheffield development: Photos show how city centre could look in 1 year, including new food halls and shops
The city centre understandably has its detractors right now but a number of big projects are nearing completion, with not one but three new food halls on the way, along with a fancy hotel, a live music venue, a new riverside park and much more. We’ve put together a gallery showing how areas from Fargate and Castlegate could look in a little over 12 months, and there’s not a shipping container in sight!
The biggest project is the £480 million Heart of the City II regeneration project, which has already seen a new home created for HSBC, with the highly-rated Furnace restaurant opening just next door. Work is well underway at various other sites, including the Cambridge Street Collective, which will boast a huge new foodhall and rooftop bars; Bethel Chapel, which is being turned into a live entertainment venue; and Leah’s Yard, where the collection of historic workshops are being restored to house a mixture of shops, businesses and events.
In addition, work is underway on Fargate, where new flowerbeds are being planted and an events hub created; plans have been approved for a new riverside park on the old Sheffield Castle site, where Castle Market more recently stood; and there are plans to breathe new life into the old John Lewis and Cole Brothers store, with pop-up shops and cafes opening on the ground floor in as little as six months.
James O’Hara, who runs the celebrated city centre cocktail bar Public and is involved in transforming the historic Leah’s Yard workshops, recently tweeted: “Tell ya what, in a year’s time Cambridge Street will be one of the best streets in any city centre in the country. You can hold me to that.”
Adam Murray, owner of the planning consultancy Urbana, shares his sense of optimism, tweeting: “A new city is pending… In a year people will be saying very different things about our city centre than what they have for 30+ years. This will be the place to be.”
Take a look at these photos and let us know you think about the future of Sheffield city centre.