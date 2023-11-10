The remains of Sheffield Castle will be on display at the new riverside park in the city centre

Work on a new Sheffield park is set to start within weeks after a contractor was appointed to transform the old Castle Market site.

The derelict plot in Castlegate where the 12th century Sheffield Castle once stood, described as the city's birthplace, will be given a new lease of life as a riverside park with a huge events space.

How the new riverside park at Castlegate in Sheffield city centre will look, with the River Sheaf opened up, the remains of Sheffield Castle on view and a huge new events space. Work transforming the old Castle Market site is set to begin in early 2024 and is scheduled for completion in summer 2025

Remains of the castle, including the gatehouse, will be on display there for the first time in centuries, and an events space with capacity for 500 people will be created where the bowling green is believed to have been located in the 17th century.

River Sheaf to be opened up for first time since Victorian era

The River Sheaf, which has been hidden beneath the plot since Victorian times, will finally be opened up again for visitors to admire. Public art will also be installed celebrating the area's rich history, from the castle through the industrial revolution right up to the days of Castle Market, which closed in 2013.

Work to transform the site is now expected to begin in the opening weeks of 2024 after Sheffield City Council, which approved the plans in May, appointed Keltbray as the lead contractor. The new park is scheduled for completion by the summer of 2025.

The former Castle Market site in Sheffield city centre as it looks now, with the Old Town Hall in the background. Work is set to start soon to transform it into a new riverside park, with the remains of Sheffield Castle on display. Pictured are Chris West, head of operations at Keltbray; Louise Pavitt, major project director at Keltbray; Lucia Lorente-Arnau, principal development officer at Sheffield City Council; and Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee.

The news comes as a much-needed boost for the Castlegate area following the recent closure of both Wilko and the nearby Co-op supermarket, with no progress either on the long-awaited restoration of the historic Old Town Hall opposite the former Castle Market site.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Change Policy Committee, said: "Seeing this amazing project move closer to becoming a reality is incredibly exciting and will mean that we will be able to see the remains of the castle which kick-started Sheffield.

'New Sheffield city centre park will be an incredible public space'

"The appointment of Keltbray as our contractor is a vital step in bringing this project to life and I cannot wait to see the transformation happen over the coming months. Its yet another sign that Sheffield city centre is on the up.

"Once complete it will be an incredible public space bringing together the history of our city along with modern public spaces for the people of Sheffield and beyond to enjoy."

The project is being funded by the UK Government/Levelling Up Fund, South Yorkshire Metropolitan Combined Authority, Environment Agency and Sheffield City Council.

