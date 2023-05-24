The former Debenhams building in Sheffield city centrehas stood empty for two years but Star readers know what it should be turned into.

After the chain collapsed, the department store on The Moor was initially for rent and has been for sale for the last year. But despite positive updates, so far a deal has yet to be announced. But our readers know exactly what should be done with it.

Kerry Smith said: “A decent department store! Sick of seeing hotels and flats, can we have somewhere to shop other than Meadowhall?”

Mark Collinson added: “Harvey Nicks. Bring some decent retail to Sheffield which will attract more high end shoppers and more retail will follow. I know not everyone can afford to shop in there, myself included, but Sheffield has some affluent catchment areas just like Leeds does.”

Debenhams on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading on May 15 2021.

Emma Davidson suggested: “A department store, lots of shops. Something like Manchester has in their centre.”

But Jack Groves demurred: “People need to realise, department stores are a thing of the past. There's a reason they're all run down.”

Gary Platts said: “This would have made a fantastic market big enough to cover all ranges and options but alas not to be. The idea of an NHS walk-in centre with associated franchises would be good but alas more flats and poor quality retail it will probably be."

Lucy Kent commented: “Knock it down and turn the site into an outdoors entertainment venue with a stage, lighting, seats, and a massive canopy to go over it. Making sure there is a huge fence and gate around it so things don't get smashed up.”

Star readers want Debenhams to reopen as a department store such as Harvey Nichols.

Pauline Harrison said: “Apartments. I used to work in the offices there I remember Mr Peter and Miss Joan.”

Dean Hackett added: “Brothel or strip club, if the old John Lewis building doesn't fill this niche.”

Jennifer Ullett said: “An all year round car boot place, antiques indoors would be brill.”

Mick Craven commented: “Make it into accommodation for the homeless people, that is what should be done with all the empty buildings in Sheffield.”