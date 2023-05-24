After the chain collapsed, the department store on The Moor was initially for rent and has been for sale for the last year. But despite positive updates, so far a deal has yet to be announced. But our readers know exactly what should be done with it.
Kerry Smith said: “A decent department store! Sick of seeing hotels and flats, can we have somewhere to shop other than Meadowhall?”
Mark Collinson added: “Harvey Nicks. Bring some decent retail to Sheffield which will attract more high end shoppers and more retail will follow. I know not everyone can afford to shop in there, myself included, but Sheffield has some affluent catchment areas just like Leeds does.”
Emma Davidson suggested: “A department store, lots of shops. Something like Manchester has in their centre.”
But Jack Groves demurred: “People need to realise, department stores are a thing of the past. There's a reason they're all run down.”
Gary Platts said: “This would have made a fantastic market big enough to cover all ranges and options but alas not to be. The idea of an NHS walk-in centre with associated franchises would be good but alas more flats and poor quality retail it will probably be."
Lucy Kent commented: “Knock it down and turn the site into an outdoors entertainment venue with a stage, lighting, seats, and a massive canopy to go over it. Making sure there is a huge fence and gate around it so things don't get smashed up.”
Pauline Harrison said: “Apartments. I used to work in the offices there I remember Mr Peter and Miss Joan.”
Dean Hackett added: “Brothel or strip club, if the old John Lewis building doesn't fill this niche.”
Jennifer Ullett said: “An all year round car boot place, antiques indoors would be brill.”
Mick Craven commented: “Make it into accommodation for the homeless people, that is what should be done with all the empty buildings in Sheffield.”
And Robert Wiseman said: “Bowling alley, rolling skating upstairs, eateries and amusements. Something to entice the younger generation to come into the city.”