Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority put out a statement saying discussions were being held about a launch date.

But a worker at the development on Fargate told The Star said it wouldn’t be ready for another month, which would be the end of September.

The containers appear largely unfinished with no interiors, some windows missing, cabling hanging down and building materials dotted about.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight containers - set to feature food vendors and shops - were announced in October. They were was due to open ahead of the Women’s Euros in July but were delayed when Yorkshire Water raised concerns over damage to sewers.

They were lowered into place on August 8, with the expectation they would be ready by the end of the month.

But they appear largely unfinished with no interiors, some windows missing, cabling hanging down and building materials dotted about.

The structures were lowered into place on August 8, with the expectation they would be ready by the end of the month.

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said: “Officers are in discussion with the relevant people about an official opening date for the Fargate containers. We are all looking forward to them being open and will provide that date as soon as we have it.”

The Container Park, originally planned to help revive Fargate and the city centre, now looks set to be ready when the university students return for a new academic year.

Last month, Coun Mazher Iqbal, chair of the regeneration committee, said along with other projects, it would complement events like the Christmas markets and provide a springboard for independents.

One of the main features is set to be a big TV screen.