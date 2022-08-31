Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight containers have been positioned on Fargate but remain empty as yet.

They are set to be occupied with shops, businesses and food vendors by this autumn but not everyone is impressed with the plan.

Opinions on the use of shipping containers for shops in Sheffield city centre are divided



The container park, which will boast a giant screen once complete, is aimed at breathing new life into the city centre.

But Star readers recently discussed their views, with one describing the container park as a ‘monstrosity’.

Jacqueline Milner said: “What a monstrosity and all those empty shops on Fargate, but of course if you need to get there with all the bust stops gone it is impossible.

“Went to Barnsley on Saturday and it was an absolute pleasure, all the shops we needed and the bus and train stations have really good access to the town centre, from now on that is my place to shop.”

Robert Wright added: “Sheffield compared to the glorious architecture of other major European cities...what an embarrassment.”

Mark Davenport added: “Try putting an extension on your house and see the obstacles the council will throw up; dump a load of shipping containers in the heart of the city centre, not a problem.”

Diana Barnsley added: “What a right eyesore! These so called city planners beggar belief.”

Amanda Norman said: “All those beautiful building facades covered up by this. This concept may have been successful elsewhere but it needs the right setting. Steelyard over at Kelham is great, but it fits in with its surroundings. This looks like an eyesore.”

Laura Holmes said: “Not to be negative, but with so many empty shops why do this?

“I'm all for developing the city, creating jobs etc...but there is already so much unused space.”

Andy Cross added: “Isn't there a massive retail space with a preservation order on just up in Barkers Pool opposite the City Hall (AKA John Lewis) that could be utilised if necessary instead of this carbuncle?”