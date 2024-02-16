Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Swedish coffee shop is set to open in a high profile position in Sheffield city centre.

Workers in the unit at 16 Barker's Pool revealed the cafe would be coming soon. The corner site used to be part of a branch of Nationwide building society until it downsized in 2023, with staff moving to the Cubo office block on Carver Street.

Swedish coffee shop heading to 16 Barker's Pool

Sheffield has a Smorgas Scandinavian restaurant at 401 Glossop Road, opposite the Hallamshire hospital. Hygge is a Danish-themed cafe in Fitzalan Square.

Cafes close to Barker's Pool include Tiger Sugar, a new bubble tea vendor on Fargate and Caffe Nero, La Crossoneteria and 200 Degrees on Division Street.

Across Barker's Pool, the former John Lewis department store is set to be revamped to include cafes on the ground floor by developer Urban Splash.