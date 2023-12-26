How Sheffield city centre changed for the better in 2023 including Cole Brothers, Fargate and West Bar
A flurry of announcements also paved the way for more good things to come
2023 was the year Sheffield started to deliver on its promises, with developments taking shape across the city centre.
From Fargate to Orchard Square to Cambridge Street and beyond, long heralded projects made the leap from the drawing board into the real world.
There was good news too at West Bar, Eyewitness Works and at several huge blocks of flats representing tens of millions of pounds worth of investment.
And a flurry of announcements paved the way for more good things to come including developers for the Cole Brothers store, Cannon Brewery in Neepsend and former Ski Village in Neepsend.
Even controversial projects have benefits, depending on your viewpoint, such as the introduction of the Clean Air Zone in late February, amid protests from business. It raised £3m for council coffers in its first eight months and comes with the promise of a less polluted city centre.
The same is true for the new bus gate on Arundel Gate which has raised an estimated £2m since its introduction in March.