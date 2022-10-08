Trying out Sheffield's best coffee shops including The Steamyard, 200 Degrees and Cawa Coffee
This began as a review for just one of Division Street's stellar cafes, until it suggested favouritism over the others. So now, it's a love letter to all of them.
I don't hesitate to take any of my friends of our three subjects today. Month to month, there's always been a perfect time and occasion for Cawa, 200 Degrees and the Steamyard each to make my day.
The Steamyard review
Half the fun of walking my friend's dog with him on weekend mornings this summer has been the stop off at Steamyard on the way home.
The dog, bless him, doesn't know that weekend walks mean one hour for him on the green and one hour for the humans in the courtyard while he sits under the bench.Mind, the dog-friendly staff have always offered a bowl of water to sort him out too. Get comfy, pooch - Steamyard's cappuchinos, three-cheese toasties and brownies are worth taking their time over.This independent cafe was named the UK's 'most instagrammed' in 2020, if that's your thing. I'm personally fine, lovely as the seating outside and the produce is. I'd sooner wax on about the pecan pies, cinnamon buns, cookies, brownies, cakes and toasties they sort for me, but we'll be here all day.
Dip into the Steamyard to escape the noise of the city centre, any day.
200 Degrees Coffee review
One day, we'll hear some great book or piece of art was chiselled out in the seating area of 200 Degrees. The abundance of people cooler than me typing, drawing, researching and reading every time I visit makes me self conscious (but power to the them).200 Degrees is now where I bring my friends from out of town to convince them I know hip places. Settle yourself in an easy chair, soak in the red-neon, bare-brick, hard-wood aesthetic and fuel up on the ambition you will get That Idea of yours off the ground one day.I was never more charmed than when a member of staff here held a conversation with me well after I had paid where I got my t-shirt because he thought it looked cool. I got to tell him it was the merch for my friend's band and I believed his promise to look into it.Visit on payday for the warm focaccia, wraps, paninis and cake, and stay for the unparalleled 'happening' atmosphere.
I love Division Street's 200 Degrees like a friend.
Cawa Coffee review
But sometimes I don't have time to stop. Or, if I do stop, I need somewhere a bit smaller and intimate. Or maybe I just need a big fat croissant.Cawa has looked after me on all these occasions. The active bakery backstage and the 'just pop in' shop size has welcomed me in on many lunch breaks or trips to the city centre. A friend of mine really likes their chai lattes too so I make a point to go if they're about.Of course, there's also a Cafe Nero on Division Street. It's one of three in the city centre. To me, there's only one Steamyard, only one 200, only one Cawa.PS. Also, don't pass up on Copper Pot Kitchen. I've never been, but it's only because they often look busy, and that's my problem not theirs.