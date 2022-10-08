I don't hesitate to take any of my friends of our three subjects today. Month to month, there's always been a perfect time and occasion for Cawa, 200 Degrees and the Steamyard each to make my day.

The Steamyard review

The Steamyard, on Division Street, has been my weekend haunt on a lot of weekends over the summer. Step into the courtyard and escape the noise of the city centre.

Half the fun of walking my friend's dog with him on weekend mornings this summer has been the stop off at Steamyard on the way home.

The dog, bless him, doesn't know that weekend walks mean one hour for him on the green and one hour for the humans in the courtyard while he sits under the bench.Mind, the dog-friendly staff have always offered a bowl of water to sort him out too. Get comfy, pooch - Steamyard's cappuchinos, three-cheese toasties and brownies are worth taking their time over.This independent cafe was named the UK's 'most instagrammed' in 2020, if that's your thing. I'm personally fine, lovely as the seating outside and the produce is. I'd sooner wax on about the pecan pies, cinnamon buns, cookies, brownies, cakes and toasties they sort for me, but we'll be here all day.

Dip into the Steamyard to escape the noise of the city centre, any day.

200 Degrees Coffee review

One day, we'll hear some great book or piece of art was chiselled out in the seating area of 200 Degrees. The abundance of people cooler than me typing, drawing, researching and reading every time I visit makes me self conscious (but power to the them).200 Degrees is now where I bring my friends from out of town to convince them I know hip places. Settle yourself in an easy chair, soak in the red-neon, bare-brick, hard-wood aesthetic and fuel up on the ambition you will get That Idea of yours off the ground one day.I was never more charmed than when a member of staff here held a conversation with me well after I had paid where I got my t-shirt because he thought it looked cool. I got to tell him it was the merch for my friend's band and I believed his promise to look into it.Visit on payday for the warm focaccia, wraps, paninis and cake, and stay for the unparalleled 'happening' atmosphere.

I love Division Street's 200 Degrees like a friend.

Cawa Coffee review