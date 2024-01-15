Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steam Yard opened as a coffee shop in Sheffield city centre on January 14 2014 - and in its 10 years, it has been hailed as one of the city’s most celebrated cafes.

The business has claimed widespread recognition, named as the most Instagrammable coffee shop in the UK in 2020, and has received shout-outs by the likes of The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Observer, Refinery29, Shortlist Magazine, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends Nick Pears and Matt Cottrill opened the venue in Aberdeen Court, on Division Street, and have described its success as a "happy accident".

Steam Yard owners Nick Pears and Matt Cottrill opened the venue in 2014.

Matt said: "We didn’t open Steam Yard with a grand plan. To be honest, it was kind of a happy accident of things just coming together and it all somehow just worked out.

"Nick and myself have been best friends for much longer than we've been coffee shop owners; it’s fun, exciting and rewarding while also flipping to the other side of impossibly difficult within a day. I know for a fact we wouldn’t have survived if it wasn’t for our friendship and passion for what we do.

"Regardless of what happens in the turbulent future and life, Steam Yard has created something so very special with myself, our friends, family and everyone who’s visited us. Thank you for your support, honestly, it means more than you will ever know."

Steam Yard's menu ranges from freshly made bagels, pastrami, grilled cheese, cakes, brownies and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate its milestone, a week-long celebration is taking place with events each day until Sunday January 21. Customers can expect free coffees, free Kronuts, free brownie bites courtesy of Dough Boy Bakery, and giveaways.

Here is a breakdown of the week’s events:

Monday January 15: A Steam Yard x Tom J Newell t-shirt and tote bag giveaway - plus a chance to win one of only five SY X Tom J Newell prints

Tuesday January 16: Competition giveaway featuring gifts from Steam Yard, Caravan, Bullion Chocolate, Mahalo, Stores Supply, Fatso Chocolate and more

Wednesday January 17: Purchase any coffee and a doughnut for just £3.50

Thursday January 18: Giveaways of “Coffee and Bake for Two” vouchers.

Friday January 19: All regular coffees will be free

Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21: A big thank you to everyone who celebrated with Steam Yard.