The huge announcement will be a big relief to Meadowhall bosses

Frasers Group said it will break up the space and have Sports Direct on the upper level selling brands including USC, GAME and Evans Cycles.

A new concept Frasers modern department store would open on the lower mall, it added.

Sports Direct and Frasers are moving into the Debenhams unit at Meadowhall

The deal, revealed in The Star last year, will be a huge relief to Meadowhall bosses who have been trying to rent out the huge space since Debenhams collapsed in May 2021.

Michael Murray, chief executive, Frasers Group said: “We are big believers in physical retail and our significant investment demonstrates not only our commitment to the Elevation Strategy, but also our innovative approach to rethinking large retail spaces to make them fit for the future.”

In January, Frasers - an offshoot of House of Fraser, now owned by retail tycoon Mike Ashley - announced its intention to open a 65,000 sq ft 'luxury destination' at Meadowhall later this year.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said it was a “really significant moment”.

He added: “We’re extremely excited that Frasers has chosen Meadowhall as the destination for such major store openings, building on the huge success of the flagship Flannels.