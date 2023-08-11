A flagship Sports Direct and a Frasers department store are set to move into the former Debenhams in Meadowhall.
Frasers Group said it will break up the space and have Sports Direct on the upper level selling brands including USC, GAME and Evans Cycles.
A new concept Frasers modern department store would open on the lower mall, it added.
The deal, revealed in The Star last year, will be a huge relief to Meadowhall bosses who have been trying to rent out the huge space since Debenhams collapsed in May 2021.
Michael Murray, chief executive, Frasers Group said: “We are big believers in physical retail and our significant investment demonstrates not only our commitment to the Elevation Strategy, but also our innovative approach to rethinking large retail spaces to make them fit for the future.”
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said it was a “really significant moment”.
He added: “We’re extremely excited that Frasers has chosen Meadowhall as the destination for such major store openings, building on the huge success of the flagship Flannels.
“We’re already home to some of the UK’s biggest brands and have launched some amazing new stores and experiences over the last 12 months. Adding a flagship Sports Direct and a brand new Frasers department store only makes the centre even more exciting, bringing fresh brands and experiences for our visitors.”