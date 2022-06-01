The city council is in talks with Network Rail about removing the 14ft 6ins span Brightside Lane/ Meadowhall Road, between Forgemasters and Meadowhall - so it can ban lorries in Attercliffe.

The radical move would see trucks re-routed off the high street, which is being rejuvenated with millions in Levelling Up money.

Removing this low bridge on Meadowhall Road/ Brightside Lane would allow a lorry ban in Attercliffe, planners say.

The authority is also planning a 20mph speed limit, cycle path to the city centre, secure bike hub, new bus stops and schemes to improve life for walkers and cyclists.

The measures, set to be installed over the next three years, were unveiled by transport manager Matthew Reynolds at a talk in Attercliffe.

He said removing the low bridge - which is redundant and no longer used by trains - was key to the project. Currently, big trucks and skip lorries are common on Attercliffe Road.

At 14ft 6ins, the redundant span is hit by lorries every year, planners say.

He added: “We’ve never had this amount of funding for transport before. It’s a great opportunity to change the perception of Attercliffe through connectivity.”

New images show pink painted cycle paths on pavements and green bus lanes with better bus stops.

Some road junctions would have ‘continuous footways’ across them under the ‘Dutch principle’ of giving pedestrians priority, Mr Reynolds said.

Transport manager Matthew Reynolds explains the transport changes coming to Attercliffe.

A secure cycle hub is seen as ‘critical’ to increasing bike use and needs to be up and running before infrastructure is installed, he added, especially as expensive e-bikes become more popular.

The Star recently highlighted a lack of secure cycle hub in Sheffield as city putting off riders, just as millions are being poured into bike paths. A delayed facility is now set to open in autumn, the city council says.

Mr Reynolds said a new cycle route from Attercliffe to the city centre would follow Attercliffe Road, Effingham Road and Effingham Street.

New bike paths would get cyclists off the road and away from traffic.

There are also plans to tidy up some of Attercliffe’s car parks, which are ‘pretty bad’ he added.

As well as £17m from the Levelling Up Fund, Attercliffe is set to see significant further expansion of the Olympic Legacy Park to the north east of the village centre and a 902 home estate on the Attercliffe Waterside plot to the south west.

Network Rail was contacted for comment.

New bus stops would be installed.

