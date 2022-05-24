John Lewis in Sheffield city centre before it closed. Picture: Chris Etchells

Cole Brothers - Sad pictures inside the much-missed Sheffield shopping institution ahead of sale to a developer

The Cole Brothers building in Sheffield city centre closed for good last year - here’s what it looks like today.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 1:39 pm

The Star had exclusive access to the five-storey building – last used by John Lewis – as the council launches a sales process.

Inside were sad reminders of a much-loved shopping institution and place of work for hundreds of loyal and long-serving staff.

1. Entrance

Looking towards the main entrance, the jewellery department and the front door.

2. Cafe

The John Lewis cafe was an institution within an institution.

3. Please Pay Here

Almost everything has been stripped out of the building.

4. Beauty

Traffic cones dot the floor, covering up electrical sockets that used to power the beauty department.

