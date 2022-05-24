The Star had exclusive access to the five-storey building – last used by John Lewis – as the council launches a sales process.
Inside were sad reminders of a much-loved shopping institution and place of work for hundreds of loyal and long-serving staff.
1. Entrance
Looking towards the main entrance, the jewellery department and the front door.
Photo: .
2. Cafe
The John Lewis cafe was an institution within an institution.
Photo: David Walsh
3. Please Pay Here
Almost everything has been stripped out of the building.
Photo: David Walsh
4. Beauty
Traffic cones dot the floor, covering up electrical sockets that used to power the beauty department.
Photo: David Walsh