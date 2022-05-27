We’re launching a search for the best ideas to inspire us all on the road to net zero.

Many in South Yorkshire are already taking steps to minimise their impact and the awards will recognise their achievements so far.

Featuring 12 categories, they capture the breadth of activity in business and society.

South Yorkshire Sustainablility Awards 2022.

So if something works for you, we want to know!

But unlike most contests, the wider aim is to create a culture of collaboration and a sense of shared endeavour.

No one is claiming to have all the answers, so don’t let perfection be the enemy of participation.

But the time for hesitancy is over - it’s time to join in.

Sponsors who recognise the importance of sustainability have already signed up including Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, hydrogen specialist ITM Power, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Barnsley College and the River Stewardship Company.

SME of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Net Zero Business of the Year

Manufacturing Award

Best Hospitality or Retail Sustainability Initiative

Business Leader of the Year

Public Sector Organisation of the Year

Education Initiative of the Year

Young Green Champion of the Year

Green Ambassador of the Year

Community Initiative of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Go to southyorkshiresustainabilityawards.co.uk.