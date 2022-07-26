The store in The Gallery will close this Saturday, July 30, for three months.

Bosses say it will remain open for click and collect from ‘mid next week’ and there will be no redundancies.

It is set to reopen on October 21.

Next at Meadowhall is planning a makeover which it said will significantly improve the appearance of the store.

Meadowhall centre has 290 shops, an 11-screen cinema and The Oasis dining area with fast food outlets, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Meadowhall centre sirector Darren Pearce. Picture Scott Merrylees

It lost a huge Debenhams, Topshop and Miss Selfridge last year, but has since opened 25 new shops.

In February, centre director Darren Pearce said he was 90 per cent confident of filling the huge Debenhams space with an announcement due this summer. A huge leisure extension has been repeatedly delayed.

In January, British Land, which co-owns the mega-mall, submitted a planning application for four warehouses on its River Don District site.