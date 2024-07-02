The Radisson Blu Sheffield welcomed its first guests on Monday, July 1, before the grand opening today, Tuesday, July 2, when Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Jayne Dunn, cut the ribbon.

This video and gallery takes you on a tour of the hotel, including one of its ‘premium’ rooms looking out over the Peace Gardens, the pretty courtyard, and the rooftop bar and restaurant with stunning views of the city centre from the balcony.

The 154-bedroom hotel on Pinstone Street, complete with conference rooms, a fitness centre and the speakeasy-style Governor Gupta restaurant and cocktail bar, has been six years in the making, with plans drawn up back in 2018.

The decor makes the most of Sheffield’s status as the ‘outdoor city’ and its easy access to the Peak District. The walls are lined with photos showcasing the spectacular scenery nearby, the ceilings feature designs inspired by the area’s reservoirs and the carpet pattern is a nod to the contours of the rolling countryside amid which Sheffield is nestled.

The bar and restaurant, serving tapas-style Indian dishes, is open to the public

The new hotel is one of the final pieces in the huge £470 million Heart of the City II regeneration project, following the opening of the popular Cambridge Street Collective food hall, with Leah’s Yard, an exciting new creative and retail hub in the historic old Little Mesters’ workshops, expected to open next month.

Valerie Donaldson, the hotel’s general manager, said she was ‘pleasantly surprised’ by the number of bookings so far, with some full-day occupancy in the next couple of weeks and a lot of interest in the conference space, which was already in use on Tuesday morning.

She added that the feedback from the first guests had been good, with many complimenting the ‘comfortable’ beds.

“People also said how they loved waking up to this beautiful view, which is so refreshing and uplifting, and they enjoyed a great buffet breakfast while looking out over the city centre,” she said.

