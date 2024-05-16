Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details of the rooftop bar and restaurant, called the Governor Gupta, have also been announced

A new hotel in the heart of Sheffield city centre, with a rooftop bar and restaurant, is just weeks from opening.

The new Radisson Blu hotel opening soon on Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre

You can now book rooms at the Radisson Blu Hotel, on Pinstone Street, opposite Sheffield Town Hall and the Peace Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official opening date has yet to be confirmed but the website says ‘opening soon - expected July 2024’.

What do we know about rooftop restaurant and bar?

The website also provides details of the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, which will be called the Governor Gupta.

It’s described as ‘a rooftop social eating house inspired by "Addas", typical North Indian meeting places’.

The menu will combine ‘distinctive Indian flavours with with spices and marinades, select prime cuts of meat, and shared Tandoor-smoked plates with fresh naans’, the website adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rooftop restaurant and bar at the new Radisson Blu Hotel will be an Indian one called the Governor Gupta

There will also be a Roulette 7-course tasting menu, with each course delivering a ‘curated surprise of Indian food, from spicy to mild to sweet’.

The speakeasy-style rooftop bar, meanwhile, will serve a selection of ‘secret prohibition-style, hand-crafted cocktails and drinks disguised as boardgame rule books’.

The earliest date for which it is possible to book a room at the hotel, as of Wednesday, May 15, is July 1.

How much will it cost to stay at new hotel?

Prices for a one-night stay for two people, arriving on Monday, July 1 and leaving on Tuesday, July 2, start at £68.04 for a standard room with a double bed if you pre-pay and take advantage of the member discount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amenities in a standard room include tea and coffee making facilities, a fridge, free Wi-Fi, a bathrobe and slippers, air conditioning and a ‘rain shower’.

If you want breakfast included, the cost for a standard room rises to £87.22 a night for two guests, again applying the member discount. If you’re after a more luxurious stay, the cheapest price for those dates in a ‘superior’ room, with large windows, is £76.14 not including breakfast.

A ‘superior’ room with a ‘city garden view’, meanwhile, will set you back at least £100.44 with breakfast not included.

A ‘premium’ room with an espresso machine and a view starts at £108.54, while a ‘suite’, with a king-size bed, a separate lounge area, dining table and a view of the Peace Gardens, is available from £149.04.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hotel will have fitness centre

Describing the new 154-bedroom hotel, the website invites visitors to ‘feel the difference’ and describes how it boasts a ‘vibrant on-site restaurant and bar, fitness centre, and outstanding services’.

The Star reported in April how thousands of people had applied for jobs at the new hotel.

The delay appears to have been down to an issue with the licensing application, with some residents and the council’s environment protection service objecting to plans for the outdoor area of the rooftop bar to open until 1am.