A former factory off Sheffield’s Netherthorpe Road could be knocked down to build a block of ‘luxury’ rent-only flats.

Developers Beech Holdings has been given the green light to build 'Sheffield Gardens', a block of 158 rent-only flats on Meadow Street, off Netherthorpe Road.

The scheme by developer Beech Holdings, named ‘Sheffield Gardens’, will include 158 units of one, two and three bedroomed apartments available for rent only, including a private gym, landscaped courtyard and roof-top gardens for residents.

The former William Rowland Ltd factory on Meadow Street will be demolished to make room for Sheffield Gardens.

Work is scheduled to start before the end of 2024 with the demolition of the William Rowland Ltd building.

Stephen Beech, CEO of Beech Holdings said: “...this unused and unloved commercial site is in exactly the location we want to breathe new life into. We’ll be creating over 100 immediate jobs for the construction phase and we’ll have a permanent staff of at least 10 to deliver residents a premium level of service and maintenance.”

Beech Holdings also claims their plans will feature “100 per cent bio-diversity net gain” through the inclusion of gardens and bird/bat boxes.

Neil Baumber, development director at Beech Holdings, said: “We are actively looking at other sites in Sheffield, we feel we can offer the standard of accommodation that local people desire. We’ll be getting to work quickly in the final quarter of this year.”