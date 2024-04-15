Mum to abseil down Sheffield university building for charity after daughter, 6, learned to walk against odds
A mum who was told her daughter was unlikely to be able to walk or talk is taking on an abseil challenge in Sheffield, to support the hospital that provided life-changing care.
When Keiley Ball went to her 20-week scan, she was told that there was an 80 per cent chance that her child would never walk or talk.
Clinicians found that her baby had a congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV), a common virus which is usually harmless in adults but can lead to complications in pregnancy.
Keiley’s daughter Gracie-Mae was born in March 2018 by emergency c-section, and stayed in the ICU at Jessop Wing until she was two weeks old.
After leaving hospital, she had appointments almost every day at Sheffield Children’s Hospital while doctors tried to work out how to give her the best care.
She was found to be deaf in her right ear, and had a condition called nystagmus which caused a wobble in one of her eyes.
She was put on a course of antibiotics for six months in hopes of reducing the long-lasting effects of the infection.
A neurologist told Keiley that if Gracie-Mae wasn’t walking and talking by age five, then she would not ever be able to do so. Now aged six, Gracie-Mae can walk, and uses a chair to help her travel longer distances.
She is able to communicate using Makaton, a language programme that uses symbols, signs and speech to help people communicate.
Keiley said: “We’ve had a brilliant experience with Sheffield Children’s. Every time we’ve had a question or needed something they have been there for us.”
To say thank you for Gracie-Mae’s care, Keiley is taking on The Children’s Hospital Charity’s abseil challenge on April 21.
Fundraisers will propel 160ft, almost 50m, down Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building.
She said: “I just thought it was something different.
“Although I’m getting more nervous as it gets closer, when I think of all that the kids at the hospital go through, I’ll be able to climb over and walk down that wall!”
To support Keiley, visit her fundraising page, or sign up to take on the challenge yourself on TCHC’s website.
