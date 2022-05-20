Car-free apartment block with 370 homes planned for Sheffield city centre

Chloe Parmenter, associate for Urbana Town Planning, wrote a letter on behalf of an unnamed applicant asking Sheffield Council for an environmental impact assessment screening opinion for the proposed development at the former William Rowland site, at 9 – 13 Meadow Street.

The site sits in the city’s St Vincent’s Quarter and currently comprises a variety of commercial buildings – some of which are vacant and said to be in poor condition.

A developer is planning to build a car-free block with 370 co-living apartments in Sheffield city centre at the site of a former metal supplier William Rowland.

Plans include demolishing the existing buildings and creating the co-living apartments with plant, bin storage, reception, amenities and retail.

In her letter Ms Parmenter said: “The site is extremely sustainably located in terms of its accessibility and public transport options, as evident from the number and variety of services and amenities that are within very close walking distance.

“The site is within Sheffield city centre and is only approximately 700m away from the very centre of the city (measured to the junction of Leopold St, Barker’s Pool, Fargate and Pinstone St).

“Public transport options include a range of high frequency bus routes as well as Sheffield’s Supertram network.”

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.