Prithi Raj: Sheffield stars Dan Walker, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Nick Matthew help curry night raise £21,000
Three stars helped a Sheffield curry night raise a spicy £21,000 for charity.
TV presenter Dan Walker, Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and squash champ Nick Matthew OBE attended the Children’s Hospital Charity fundraiser at Prithi Raj on Ecclesall Road.
Dan - who brought the two sporting legends to the event - is friends with Graham Royle, the boss of Sheffield chemicals firm GRI Group, which organised and sponsored the event.
They are pals with Tchad Western, the charity’s ‘chief fun officer’ and Sobuj Miah, who provided his restaurant – Prithi Raj – staff and food free of charge.
It was their fourth charity curry night, raising £135,000 in total.
Graham said: “The combination of Tchad Western and Sobuj Miah supported by our great friend Dan Walker, has made these events thoroughly entertaining and highly successful. We look forward to many more such wonderful nights at Prithi Raj.”