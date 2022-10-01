News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Prithi Raj: Sheffield stars Dan Walker, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Nick Matthew help curry night raise £21,000

Three stars helped a Sheffield curry night raise a spicy £21,000 for charity.

By David Walsh
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 1:54 pm

TV presenter Dan Walker, Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and squash champ Nick Matthew OBE attended the Children’s Hospital Charity fundraiser at Prithi Raj on Ecclesall Road.

Dan - who brought the two sporting legends to the event - is friends with Graham Royle, the boss of Sheffield chemicals firm GRI Group, which organised and sponsored the event.

They are pals with Tchad Western, the charity’s ‘chief fun officer’ and Sobuj Miah, who provided his restaurant – Prithi Raj – staff and food free of charge.

Dan Walker, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Nick Matthew, with Sobuj Miah, fourth from right, and the Prithi Raj team.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
A vibrant independents' scene and 'solid' shopping centre - Hillsborough doesn't...

It was their fourth charity curry night, raising £135,000 in total.

Graham said: “The combination of Tchad Western and Sobuj Miah supported by our great friend Dan Walker, has made these events thoroughly entertaining and highly successful. We look forward to many more such wonderful nights at Prithi Raj.”

NEWS: Independent traders seek answers as recession looms

Advertisement

Hide Ad
GRI Group boss Graham Royle, centre, with, from left: Andy Follington of HSBC, Tchad Western of TCHC, Andy Richardson, of HSBC, and Sobuj Miah of Prithi Raj.

On this occasion HSBC match-funded £6,000 towards the total, he added.

Mr Royle has reportedly donated more than £2m to good causes in Sheffield including more than £500,000 to The Children’s Hospital Charity over the years.

NEWS: Rogue landlord prosecuted again

Advertisement

Hide Ad

NEWS: Frustration at failed Apple shop plan​​​​​​​

NEWS: Is Abbeydale Road's golden era ending?

​​​​​​​To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

Dan WalkerSheffield