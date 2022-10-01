Dan - who brought the two sporting legends to the event - is friends with Graham Royle, the boss of Sheffield chemicals firm GRI Group, which organised and sponsored the event.

They are pals with Tchad Western, the charity’s ‘chief fun officer’ and Sobuj Miah, who provided his restaurant – Prithi Raj – staff and food free of charge.

Dan Walker, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Nick Matthew, with Sobuj Miah, fourth from right, and the Prithi Raj team.

It was their fourth charity curry night, raising £135,000 in total.

Graham said: “The combination of Tchad Western and Sobuj Miah supported by our great friend Dan Walker, has made these events thoroughly entertaining and highly successful. We look forward to many more such wonderful nights at Prithi Raj.”

GRI Group boss Graham Royle, centre, with, from left: Andy Follington of HSBC, Tchad Western of TCHC, Andy Richardson, of HSBC, and Sobuj Miah of Prithi Raj.

On this occasion HSBC match-funded £6,000 towards the total, he added.

Mr Royle has reportedly donated more than £2m to good causes in Sheffield including more than £500,000 to The Children’s Hospital Charity over the years.

