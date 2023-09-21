News you can trust since 1887
Poundland creates 120 jobs in South Yorkshire as online shop selling 3,000 products expands

The discounter has hired 120 workers in South Yorkshire to handle digital growth

By David Walsh
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
Poundland has re-launched and expanded its online shop following the launch of a distribution centre in South Yorkshire.

The website offers 3,000 items with hundreds for £1 but some for more, including a £6 jar of coffee and £8.50 for Ariel pods. The range includes food and drink, household cleaning and health and beauty and a new Halloween shop. Next day delivery is £7.95 and £5.95 for 3-5 working days. Minimum spend is £20.

Poundland says it has created 120 jobs at its new warehouse in Darton, Barnsley. Pic: Professional Images/@ProfImagesPoundland says it has created 120 jobs at its new warehouse in Darton, Barnsley. Pic: Professional Images/@ProfImages
Bosses say the launch of Poundland.co.uk was made possible by the opening of a warehouse, in Darton, Barnsley, and the creation of 120 jobs.

The firm also has three shops in Sheffield, on The Moor, Castle Square and Hillsborough Barracks.

Director of digital Tom Hill said: “This is an important milestone in the development of our digital business. I’d like to thank the teams at Walsall, Wednesbury and Darton for their amazing efforts to open up Poundland.co.uk – a big milestone for our growing online business.

“These are exciting times in Poundland as we give our customers more ways to shop with us and offer them more value, wherever they are in the UK.”

In the coming months Poundland intends to add products and services to the new website, he added.

Poundland has 800 shops, 18,000 workers and seven million customers a week, it says. Pic: Professional Images/@ProfImagesPoundland has 800 shops, 18,000 workers and seven million customers a week, it says. Pic: Professional Images/@ProfImages
Poundland bought frozen food specialist Fultons Foods in October 2020. It converted some to Poundland or PEP&CO clothing and homeware shops. In February last year it announced the closure of the rest including in Crookes, Sheffield.

It also bought Poundshop.com last year and its warehouse in Wednesbury, West Midlands.

Poundland has 800 shops, 18,000 workers and seven million customers a week, it says.

