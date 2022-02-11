The budget retailer, which acquired the frozen food specialist in October 2020, said it had converted 11 Fultons stores to either Poundland or PEP&CO clothing and homeware shops but all those which have yet to be rebranded are set to close.

It did not confirm the full list of stores which would be affected but a spokesman said the Fultons store in Crookes was among them.

There are eight Fultons Food stores in Sheffield, according to Google Maps, including the one in Crookes, two in Sheffield city centre and ones in Middlewood, Darnall, Woodhouse, Firth Park and Manor Top.

The Fultons Foods store in Crookes, Sheffield, is among those which are closing, owner Poundland has confirmed (pic: Google)

A Poundland spokesman said: “We announced to colleagues last month that Fultons stores that hadn’t already been converted to a Poundland format would sadly close, but we’ll do all we can to find the team there opportunities to transfer to a Poundland store or other openings elsewhere in our business.

“Just by way of a bit of context, over the past 18 months, we’ve opened chilled and frozen departments in over 250 Poundland stores and will open another 100 this year. By the end of September 2022, we expect that Fultons, the frozen food specialist we acquired in October 2020, will be powering the chilled and frozen offer in over 350 Poundland stores – and we aspire to have well over 500 in time.

“Over the course of the last year, 11 Fultons locations have also been given a new lease of life as either a Poundland or PEP&CO store. Having reached this scale at pace, we’ve now carried out a detailed review of the remaning 42 Fultons branded stores, of which Crookes is one.

“Sadly, we see no prospect of being able to convert it to a Poundland format in the near-term or that it will be able to continue to trade profitably as a standalone Fultons store and that’s why we shared with the colleagues in there last month that it will sadly close in the next few months.

“While Poundland is a growing business – the programme to bring frozen food to hundreds of Poundland stores and establish specialist frozen distribution capability in Barnsley and Harlow is creating around 1,000 jobs – we understand how disappointing this decision will be for the Fultons colleagues in this specific store.”

Poundland did not respond when asked for a full list of the Fultons stores which are set to close, nor did it say how many jobs are affected by the closures.

After Poundland acquired Fultons in 2020, a spokesperson for Poundland told Retail Gazette: “We have much to bring each other – Fultons have the expertise in chilled and frozen and we have a bigger stage for them to play on in bringing that expertise to more customers.