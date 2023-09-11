Reward put up as search starts for find iconic 'herons' missing from Sheffield local

They're the well-known symbol of a popular Sheffield pub - and their disappearance has sparked upset among staff and locals.

Two plastic heron sculptures which are loved by both the people who work at the Sheaf View in Heeley, and the customers who visit, disappeared from the beer garden between Friday night and Saturday morning, when staff noticed they had vanished.

Now a £200 reward has been put up for their return as the hunt for them by locals is stepped up, with bar staff fearing they have been stolen.

The popular figures are about two feet tall, but they are on poles, so they are up to head height. Over the years, they have been dressed in all sorts of special costumes for events and special occasions.

The two 'herons' which have vanished from the beer garden at the Sheaf View pub in Heeley, sparking an appeal. Submitted picture

Only a few weeks ago, they donned wedding dresses to celebrate a wedding reception at the pub on Gleadless Road.

But that was just the latest of many special occasions for the sculptures, which are made of a tough plastic. During the Queen's platinum jubliee, they were dressed as punks with mohicans. When Sheffield Pride was taking place, they were covered in glitter and wore rainbow clothing.

The Sheaf View, Heeley. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

And when the pub re-opened after a fire a few years ago, each was dressed up to look like a phoenix to mark the venue rising up from the ashes.

Barmaid Jo Doyle said: "Whilst they are ornamental herons, as opposed to living ones, they hold great sentimental value to our staff and customers alike. We started off with the one heron, whom our customers would dress up for Halloween and other occasions.

"When pride week came around, a second heron turned up and we adorned the happy couple with rainbows and glitter! More recently, we were lucky enough to host the wedding reception for two of our wonderful regulars and the herons made the most beautiful brides.

"You can see why we're so upset about the theft. James Birkett, our good friend and former landlord, has put up a £200 reward for their safe return."

Customers have expressed their upset on the pub's Facebook page, since they went missing

June Elm said: "It was so sad to see the empty space earlier today."