Eyewitness Works: First flats in former Sheffield cutlery factory up for grabs
The blend of old and new and high ceilings is likely to be popular with renters
The first 24 flats in a £25m restoration of a Sheffield cutlery works are up for rent.
Developer Capital&Centric has unveiled one, two and three bed apartments, some over two floors, in Eyewitness Works on Milton Street. Photos show exposed brick and timbers and new fittings. The firm says they are furnished with items from a Danish designer. Rent is between £1,200 and £1,800 a month.
The development, which includes a new apartment block, will eventually have 97 flats ‘with a mix of five different architectural styles’. The Grade II listed building, which dates back to 1852, featured in Channel 4’s The Big Interiors Battle earlier this year.
Tom Wilmot, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “This is the culmination of years of painstaking work to turn Eyewitness Works from an industrial relic into what is now, hands down, one of the city’s best addresses. It’s such a privilege to be showing people what we’ve done with the place and opening the doors to the first residents.
Eyewitness Works is also set to have three gardens in internal courtyards – one featuring a giant friction screw press from when it was a factory – a residents’ lounge, mini cinema, co-working space and private dining.
The £25m restoration and accompanying new build Brunswick – named after the former Brunswick Hotel that closed its doors in 1964 - is funded by the South Yorkshire Pension Fund and Homes England. Taylor’s Eyewitness Ltd set up in 1820 before moving into Milton Street in 1852 where it manufactured and exported cutlery across the world.