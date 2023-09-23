The blend of old and new and high ceilings is likely to be popular with renters

The first 24 flats in a £25m restoration of a Sheffield cutlery works are up for rent.

Developer Capital&Centric has unveiled one, two and three bed apartments, some over two floors, in Eyewitness Works on Milton Street. Photos show exposed brick and timbers and new fittings. The firm says they are furnished with items from a Danish designer. Rent is between £1,200 and £1,800 a month.

Eyewitness Works flats are up for rent.

The development, which includes a new apartment block, will eventually have 97 flats ‘with a mix of five different architectural styles’. The Grade II listed building, which dates back to 1852, featured in Channel 4’s The Big Interiors Battle earlier this year.

Most Eyewitness Works flats have windows on both sides.

Tom Wilmot, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “This is the culmination of years of painstaking work to turn Eyewitness Works from an industrial relic into what is now, hands down, one of the city’s best addresses. It’s such a privilege to be showing people what we’ve done with the place and opening the doors to the first residents.

The former factory on Milton Street dates back to 1852.

Eyewitness Works is also set to have three gardens in internal courtyards – one featuring a giant friction screw press from when it was a factory – a residents’ lounge, mini cinema, co-working space and private dining.